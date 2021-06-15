Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska National Guard continues to assist search for hiker on Pioneer Peak [Image 4 of 4]

    Alaska National Guard continues to assist search for hiker on Pioneer Peak

    PALMER, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2021

    Photo by Spc. Grace Nechanicky 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Pilots and crew members of the Alaska Army National Guard's 1st Battalion, 207th Aviation Regiment fly ground search and rescue teams with Alaska Mountain Rescue Group and MAT+SAR Search & Rescue to various locations on Pioneer Peak near Palmer, AK, to search for a missing hiker, June 15, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Grace Nechanicky)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska National Guard continues to assist search for hiker on Pioneer Peak [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Grace Nechanicky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Alaska National Guard continues to assist with search for hiker on Pioneer Peak

