Alaska National Guard continues to assist search for hiker on Pioneer Peak

Pilots and crew members of the Alaska Army National Guard's 1st Battalion, 207th Aviation Regiment prepare to fly ground search and rescue teams with Alaska Mountain Rescue Group and MAT+SAR Search & Rescue to various locations on Pioneer Peak near Palmer, AK, to search for a missing hiker, June 15, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Grace Nechanicky)

