Space Launch Delta 30 provided range support for the successful launch of the Tactically Responsive Launch-2 mission for the U.S. Space Force, Sunday, June 13, at 1:11 a.m. PDT from Vandenberg. (U.S. Space Force photo by Michael Peterson)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2021 18:52
|Photo ID:
|6696120
|VIRIN:
|210609-F-IN231-3041
|Resolution:
|2400x3600
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vandenberg supports successful Pegasus launch [Image 6 of 6], by Michael Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
