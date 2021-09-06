Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vandenberg supports successful Pegasus launch [Image 6 of 6]

    Vandenberg supports successful Pegasus launch

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2021

    Photo by Michael Peterson 

    30th Space Wing Public Affairs   

    Space Launch Delta 30 provided range support for the successful launch of the Tactically Responsive Launch-2 mission for the U.S. Space Force, Sunday, June 13, at 1:11 a.m. PDT from Vandenberg. (U.S. Space Force photo by Michael Peterson)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 06.16.2021 18:52
    Photo ID: 6696120
    VIRIN: 210609-F-IN231-3041
    Resolution: 2400x3600
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Vandenberg supports successful Pegasus launch [Image 6 of 6], by Michael Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pegasus
    Launch
    U.S. Space Force
    Vandenberg Space Force Base
    Space Launch Delta 30

