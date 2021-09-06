Vandenberg supports successful Pegasus launch

Space Launch Delta 30 provided range support for the successful launch of the Tactically Responsive Launch-2 mission for the U.S. Space Force, Sunday, June 13, at 1:11 a.m. PDT from Vandenberg. (U.S. Space Force photo by Michael Peterson)

