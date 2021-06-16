Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NBHC Miramar Staff Member Receives Star Performer Award [Image 1 of 2]

    NBHC Miramar Staff Member Receives Star Performer Award

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2021

    Photo by Seaman Luke Cunningham 

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    210616-N-LW757-1057
    SAN DIEGO (June 16, 2021) Capt. Kim Davis, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) San Diego's commanding officer (left), awards Angela Thomas, a health technician assigned to Naval Branch Health Clinic Miramar (right), with a Star Performer Award during a ceremony at the clinic June 16. Out of the 150 recipients of the Star Performer Award, Thomas was the first recipient to receive the award twice. NMRTC San Diego’s mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMRTC San Diego employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Luke Cunningham)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2021
    Date Posted: 06.16.2021 18:00
    Photo ID: 6696010
    VIRIN: 210616-N-LW757-1057
    Resolution: 3877x2575
    Size: 1020.17 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NBHC Miramar Staff Member Receives Star Performer Award [Image 2 of 2], by SN Luke Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NBHC Miramar Staff Member Receives Star Performer Award
    NBHC Miramar Staff Member Receives Star Performer Award

    TAGS

    NMCSD
    Navy Medicine
    Award
    Star Performer
    NMRTC San Diego
    NBHC Miramar

