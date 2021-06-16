NBHC Miramar Staff Member Receives Star Performer Award

210616-N-LW757-1090

SAN DIEGO (June 16, 2021) A group photo during a Star Performer Award ceremony at Naval Branch Health Clinic (NBHC) Miramar June 16. The award ceremony was held for Angela Thomas, a health technician assigned to NBHC Miramar. Out of the 150 recipients of the Star Performer Award, Angela Thomas was the first recipient to receive the award twice. NMRTC San Diego’s mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMRTC San Diego employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Luke Cunningham)

