NUWC Keyport employee earns prestigious Navy award

HOOD CANAL, Wash. (July 19, 2017) – Dr. Mark Paulus, Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport principal for the Research, Test and Evaluation Department, performs a field test during a research deployment on Dabob Bay near the Hood Canal on the Puget Sound. Paulus was selected for the 2021 Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Research, Development, and Acquisition) Dr. Delores M. Etter Top Scientists and Engineers of the Year Award in the Individual Engineer category. Paulus earned the award based on his efforts to ensure low-cost, portable, undersea tracking capabilities are delivered to the U.S. Navy warfighter. As P principal for research, he’s responsible for oversight of the NUWC Keyport Test and Evaluation Department’s research portfolio, as well as development of novel sensing technology. (U.S. Navy Illustration by Jake Chappelle)

