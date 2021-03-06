Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NUWC Keyport employee earns prestigious Navy Award

    NUWC Keyport employee earns prestigious Navy Award

    UNITED STATES

    06.03.2021

    Photo by Lonnie Collier 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport

    KEYPORT, Wash. (June 3, 2021) – Dr. Mark Paulus, Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport principal for the Research, Test and Evaluation Department, was selected for the 2021 Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Research, Development, and Acquisition) Dr. Delores M. Etter Top Scientists and Engineers of the Year Award in the Individual Engineer category. Paulus earned the award based on his efforts to ensure low-cost, portable, undersea tracking capabilities are delivered to the U.S. Navy warfighter. As principal for research, he’s responsible for oversight of the NUWC Keyport Test and Evaluation Department’s research portfolio, as well as development of novel sensing technology (U.S. Navy photo by Shayna Gosney)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NUWC Keyport employee earns prestigious Navy Award [Image 2 of 2], by Lonnie Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

