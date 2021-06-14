210614-N-QI061-0181



ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 14, 2021) Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Santos Esparza, from Hondo, Texas, conducts familiarization training on a torpedo banding aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), June 14, 2021. Paul Ignatius is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nathan T. Beard/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2021 Date Posted: 06.16.2021 Photo ID: 6695721 Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Hometown: HONDO, TX, US