    USS Paul Ignatius

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    06.14.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East, Detachment Southeast

    210614-N-QI061-0164

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 14, 2021) Fire Controlman 3rd Class Aaron Delos Santos, from Virginia Beach, Va., left, performs a strike on Sonar Technician (Surface) 1st Class Michael Payne, from Lancaster, Calif., during a mechanical advantage control holds (MACH) class aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), June 14, 2021. Paul Ignatius is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nathan T. Beard/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2021
    Date Posted: 06.16.2021 16:20
    Photo ID: 6695720
    VIRIN: 210614-N-QI061-164
    Resolution: 5825x3883
    Size: 990.17 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Hometown: LANCASTER, CA, US
    Hometown: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Paul Ignatius [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Paul Ignatius
    USS Paul Ignatius
    USS Paul Ignatius
    USS Paul Ignatius
    USS Paul Ignatius
    USS Paul Ignatius
    USS Paul Ignatius

    TAGS

    Underway
    117
    Atlantic Ocean
    DDG
    USS Paul Ignatius

