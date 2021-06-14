210614-N-QI061-0164



ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 14, 2021) Fire Controlman 3rd Class Aaron Delos Santos, from Virginia Beach, Va., left, performs a strike on Sonar Technician (Surface) 1st Class Michael Payne, from Lancaster, Calif., during a mechanical advantage control holds (MACH) class aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), June 14, 2021. Paul Ignatius is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nathan T. Beard/Released)

