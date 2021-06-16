210616-N-GF955-1134

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (June 16, 2021) Cmdr. Raymond Crosby, commanding officer of the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Little Rock's (LCS 9), answers questions during a virtual, live-broadcast Q&A video call at Naval Station Mayport, Fla., with citizens of Buffalo, N.Y., for Navy Week Buffalo. This is the first time Navy Week has been held in western New York in nearly a decade. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron Lau/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.16.2021 Date Posted: 06.16.2021 15:00 Photo ID: 6695592 VIRIN: 210616-N-GF955-1134 Resolution: 6224x4149 Size: 1.25 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Little Rock Virtual Q&A - Navy Week Buffalo [Image 2 of 2], by SN Aaron Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.