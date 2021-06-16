210616-N-GF955-1066

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (June 16, 2021) Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch films Sailors assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Little Rock (LCS 9) as they participate in a virtual, live-broadcast Q&A video call at Naval Station Mayport, Fla., with citizens of Buffalo, N.Y., for Navy Week Buffalo. This is the first time Navy Week has been held in western New York in nearly a decade. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron Lau)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.16.2021 Date Posted: 06.16.2021 14:41 Photo ID: 6695555 VIRIN: 210616-N-GF955-1066 Resolution: 6284x4189 Size: 1010.63 KB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Little Rock Virtual Q&A - Navy Week Buffalo [Image 2 of 2], by SN Aaron Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.