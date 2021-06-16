210616-N-GF955-1081

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (June 16, 2021) Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch, left, and Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austin Collins set up audio-visual equipment for a virtual, live-broadcast Q&A video call at Naval Station Mayport, Fla., between crewmembers from the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Little Rock (LCS 9) and citizens of Buffalo, N.Y., for Navy Week Buffalo. This is the first time Navy Week has been held in western New York in nearly a decade. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron Lau)

