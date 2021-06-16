Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Little Rock Virtual Q&A - Navy Week Buffalo [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Little Rock Virtual Q&amp;A - Navy Week Buffalo

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2021

    Photo by Seaman Aaron Lau 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East, Detachment Southeast

    210616-N-GF955-1081
    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (June 16, 2021) Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch, left, and Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austin Collins set up audio-visual equipment for a virtual, live-broadcast Q&A video call at Naval Station Mayport, Fla., between crewmembers from the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Little Rock (LCS 9) and citizens of Buffalo, N.Y., for Navy Week Buffalo. This is the first time Navy Week has been held in western New York in nearly a decade. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron Lau)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2021
    VIRIN: 210616-N-GF955-1081
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Buffalo
    NAVSTA Mayport
    USS Little Rock
    Navy Week Buffalo

