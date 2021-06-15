181st MFTB Warrior Exercise 2021

Observer coach/trainers of 2nd Battalion, 361st Training Support Battalion, 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade, listen to the Soldiers of the 973rd Quartermaster Company, 1st Mission Support Command, discuss their experiences during a media engagement inject of Warrior Exercise 86-21-02 June 15, 2021, on Fort McCoy, Wis. The WAREX provides U.S. Army Reserve units realistic training scenarios during their two-week annual training. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)

