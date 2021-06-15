Soldiers of the 973rd Quartermaster Company, 1st Mission Support Command, detain a notional aggressive media reporter during a media engagement inject of Warrior Exercise 86-21-02 June 15, 2021, on Fort McCoy, Wis. The WAREX provides U.S. Army Reserve units realistic training scenarios during their two-week annual training. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2021 10:02
|Photo ID:
|6694842
|VIRIN:
|210615-A-FK859-024
|Resolution:
|5815x3869
|Size:
|10.38 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 181st MFTB Warrior Exercise 2021 [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
