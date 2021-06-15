Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    181st MFTB Warrior Exercise 2021 [Image 1 of 2]

    181st MFTB Warrior Exercise 2021

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno 

    181st Infantry Brigade

    Soldiers of the 973rd Quartermaster Company, 1st Mission Support Command, detain a notional aggressive media reporter during a media engagement inject of Warrior Exercise 86-21-02 June 15, 2021, on Fort McCoy, Wis. The WAREX provides U.S. Army Reserve units realistic training scenarios during their two-week annual training. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2021
    Date Posted: 06.16.2021 10:02
    Photo ID: 6694842
    VIRIN: 210615-A-FK859-024
    Resolution: 5815x3869
    Size: 10.38 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 181st MFTB Warrior Exercise 2021 [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    181st MFTB Warrior Exercise 2021
    181st MFTB Warrior Exercise 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Army Reserve
    First Army
    Readiness
    Fort McCoy
    Total Force Readiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT