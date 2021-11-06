Trident Refit Facility Bangor Sailor Receives Award

SILVERDALE, Wash. (June 11, 2021) – U.S. Navy Chief Yeoman (Submarines) Eric Bremm, Military Personnel (MILPERS) Department, Trident Refit Facility Bangor (TRFB) reads a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal citation for Machinist’s Mate (Submarines) Auxiliary 2nd Class Leo Zhang, Command Career Counselor, Administrative Department, TRFB, during an awards ceremony. Zhang received recognition for his dedication to duty, diligence, and leadership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Caitlin Flynn/released)

