Trident Refit Facility Bangor Sailor Receives Award

SILVERDALE, Wash. (June 11, 2021) – U.S. Navy Lt. Marianogerard Zamora, Administrative Department Head, Trident Refit Facility Bangor (TRFB), presents Machinist’s Mate Submarine Auxiliary 2nd Class Leo Zhang, Command Career Counselor, Administrative Department, TRFB, with the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal at TRFB. Zhang received recognition for his dedication to duty, diligence, and leadership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Caitlin Flynn/released)

