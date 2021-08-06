Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    From a Challenging Year to Unprecedented Opportunities. DLA Aviation virtual Industry Day draws record attendance [Image 2 of 2]

    From a Challenging Year to Unprecedented Opportunities. DLA Aviation virtual Industry Day draws record attendance

    RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Defense Logistics Agency Aviation hosted a two-day Industry Day Virtual Conference utilizing the Zoom.gov platform, June 8-9, 2021. The event drew close to 1,400 industry business leaders and representatives.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2021
    Date Posted: 06.16.2021 09:34
    Photo ID: 6694815
    VIRIN: 210608-D-YB435-1002
    Resolution: 1792x1500
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: RICHMOND, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From a Challenging Year to Unprecedented Opportunities. DLA Aviation virtual Industry Day draws record attendance [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    From a Challenging Year to Unprecedented Opportunities. DLA Aviation virtual Industry Day draws record attendance
    From a Challenging Year to Unprecedented Opportunities. DLA Aviation virtual Industry Day draws record attendance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DLA Aviation
    Supplier Operations Commodities Directorate
    DLA Aviation virtual Industry Day conference
    DLA Strategic Plan 2021 – 2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT