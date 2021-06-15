10th Combat Aviation Brigade’s Task Force Dragon earns best overall Army aviation battalion award

Maj. Gen. David J. Francis, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence commander, presents the Lt. Gen. Ellis D. Parker award to Lt. Col. Phillip Cain, commander of 1st Battalion, 10th Aviation Regiment, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade; Command Sgt. Maj. James Bagg, 1-10th senior enlisted advisor; and Chief Warrant 4 Stace Reading, during an award ceremony June 15 at Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield. The award recognizes the Soldiers of Task Force Dragon as the top overall battalion in Army Aviation for 2020. (Photo by Sgt. Michael Wilson, 10th Combat Aviation Public Affairs)

