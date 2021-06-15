Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Combat Aviation Brigade's Task Force Dragon earns best overall Army aviation battalion award

    10th Combat Aviation Brigade’s Task Force Dragon earns best overall Army aviation battalion award

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Drum Public Affairs Office

    The 10th Combat Aviation Brigade’s 1st Battalion, 10th Aviation Regiment (Task Force Dragon) earned the distinction as the Army’s top aviation battalion with the presentation of the 2020 Lt. Gen. Ellis D. Parker award June 15 at Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield. (Photo by Sgt. Gregory Meunchow, 27th Public Affairs Detachment)

    10th Combat Aviation Brigade&rsquo;s Task Force Dragon earns best overall Army aviation battalion award

    10th Mountain Division
    FORSCOM
    Fort Drum
    10th Combat Aviation Brigade
    Task Force Dragon
    Lt. Gen. Ellis D. Parker award

