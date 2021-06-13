The official party arrives for a change of command ceremony for the 380th Expeditionary Medical Group at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, June 14, 2021. The change of command ceremony is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Y. Alvarez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2021 Date Posted: 06.16.2021 07:46 Photo ID: 6694662 VIRIN: 210614-Z-KL947-1001 Resolution: 3383x2258 Size: 3.28 MB Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, AE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 380th EMDG change of command [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Michelle Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.