The official party arrives for a change of command ceremony for the 380th Expeditionary Medical Group at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, June 14, 2021. The change of command ceremony is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Y. Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2021 07:46
|Photo ID:
|6694662
|VIRIN:
|210614-Z-KL947-1001
|Resolution:
|3383x2258
|Size:
|3.28 MB
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, AE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 380th EMDG change of command [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Michelle Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
