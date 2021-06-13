Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    380th EMDG change of command [Image 6 of 7]

    380th EMDG change of command

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    06.13.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Alvarez 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Andrew Clark, 380th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, hands the guidon to Col. Brian Neese, 380th Expeditionary Medical Group incoming commander, during a change of command ceremony at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, June 14, 2021. The change of command ceremony is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Y. Alvarez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2021
    Date Posted: 06.16.2021 07:47
    Photo ID: 6694661
    VIRIN: 210614-Z-KL947-1085
    Resolution: 2965x1979
    Size: 2.34 MB
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, AE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 380th EMDG change of command [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Michelle Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    380th AEW
    AFCENT
    change of command
    380th EMDG
    ADAB
    Al Dhafra Air Base

