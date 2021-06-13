U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Andrew Clark, 380th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, hands the guidon to Col. Brian Neese, 380th Expeditionary Medical Group incoming commander, during a change of command ceremony at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, June 14, 2021. The change of command ceremony is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Y. Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2021 07:47
|Photo ID:
|6694661
|VIRIN:
|210614-Z-KL947-1085
|Resolution:
|2965x1979
|Size:
|2.34 MB
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, AE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 380th EMDG change of command [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Michelle Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
