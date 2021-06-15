U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 551st Military Police Company receive training on the Small Unit Water Purifier System from U.S. Army Africa as part of African Lion 2021, June 15, 2021, Tan Tan, Morocco. African Lion 2021 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia, and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. African Lion 21 is multi-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2021 Date Posted: 06.16.2021 06:37 Photo ID: 6694615 VIRIN: 210615-A-A0953-1004 Resolution: 1200x1600 Size: 478.66 KB Location: MA Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, African Lion 2021 [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.