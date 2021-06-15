AfricanLion; 551st MP; AFRICOM; SUWPS; hydrate; 36B

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MOROCCO

    06.15.2021

    Southern European Task Force Africa

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 551st Military Police Company receive training on the Small Unit Water Purifier System from U.S. Army Africa as part of African Lion 2021, June 15, 2021, Tan Tan, Morocco. African Lion 2021 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia, and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. African Lion 21 is multi-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants.

    Date Taken: 06.15.2021
    Date Posted: 06.16.2021 06:37
    Location: MA
