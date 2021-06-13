Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America Amphibious Readiness Group Conducts Bilateral Operations [Image 2 of 2]

    USS America Amphibious Readiness Group Conducts Bilateral Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.13.2021

    Photo by Ensign william ash 

    USS Germantown (LSD 42)

    Philippine Sea (Jun. 13, 2021) Quartermaster 3rd Class Marshall S. Calloway from Lynchburg, Va., hoists the battle ensign aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42) during a bilateral exercise with the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force. Germantown, part of Amphibious Squadron 11, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign William M. Ash)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2021
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Hometown: LYNCHBURG, VA, US
    31st MEU
    quartermaster
    USS Germantown
    Amphibious Squadron 11
    battle ensign

