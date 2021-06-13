USS America Amphibious Readiness Group Conducts Bilateral Operations

Philippine Sea (Jun. 13, 2021) Quartermaster 3rd Class Marshall S. Calloway from Lynchburg, Va., hoists the battle ensign aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42) during a bilateral exercise with the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force. Germantown, part of Amphibious Squadron 11, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign William M. Ash)

