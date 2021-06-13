Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS America Amphibious Readiness Group Conducts Bilateral Operations [Image 1 of 2]

    USS America Amphibious Readiness Group Conducts Bilateral Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.13.2021

    Photo by Ensign william ash 

    USS Germantown (LSD 42)

    Philippine Sea (Jun. 14, 2021) Three MV-22B Ospreys from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit fly above amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) while conducting bilateral operations with the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force. America, part of Amphibious Squadron 11, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign William M. Ash)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2021
    Date Posted: 06.16.2021 06:43
    Photo ID: 6694610
    VIRIN: 210613-N-WA994-831
    Resolution: 3735x5603
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America Amphibious Readiness Group Conducts Bilateral Operations [Image 2 of 2], by ENS william ash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS America Amphibious Readiness Group Conducts Bilateral Operations
    USS America Amphibious Readiness Group Conducts Bilateral Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    31st MEU
    Flight Operations
    USS America
    MV-22B Osprey

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT