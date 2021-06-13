Philippine Sea (Jun. 14, 2021) Three MV-22B Ospreys from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit fly above amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) while conducting bilateral operations with the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force. America, part of Amphibious Squadron 11, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign William M. Ash)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2021 Date Posted: 06.16.2021 06:43 Photo ID: 6694610 VIRIN: 210613-N-WA994-831 Resolution: 3735x5603 Size: 1.88 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America Amphibious Readiness Group Conducts Bilateral Operations [Image 2 of 2], by ENS william ash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.