Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. program equips ISF in fight against ISIS, helps liberate millions [Image 8 of 12]

    U.S. program equips ISF in fight against ISIS, helps liberate millions

    IRAQ

    06.14.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christie Smith 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    The Iraq Counterterrorism Service accepts more than $6.5 million worth of ammunition, weapons and vehicles during a divestment at Al Asad Air Base in western Iraq on June 14, 2021. The Counter-ISIS Train and Equip Fund, or CTEF, is a U.S.-led program that has helped liberate nearly 8 million from Daesh tyranny in Iraq and Syria by equipping the Iraqi Security Forces. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christie R. Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2021
    Date Posted: 06.16.2021 06:48
    Photo ID: 6694599
    VIRIN: 210614-Z-BW348-0108
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: IQ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. program equips ISF in fight against ISIS, helps liberate millions [Image 12 of 12], by SFC Christie Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. program equips ISF in fight against ISIS, helps liberate millions
    U.S. program equips ISF in fight against ISIS, helps liberate millions
    U.S. program equips ISF in fight against ISIS, helps liberate millions
    U.S. program equips ISF in fight against ISIS, helps liberate millions
    U.S. program equips ISF in fight against ISIS, helps liberate millions
    U.S. program equips ISF in fight against ISIS, helps liberate millions
    U.S. program equips ISF in fight against ISIS, helps liberate millions
    U.S. program equips ISF in fight against ISIS, helps liberate millions
    U.S. program equips ISF in fight against ISIS, helps liberate millions
    U.S. program equips ISF in fight against ISIS, helps liberate millions
    U.S. program equips ISF in fight against ISIS, helps liberate millions
    U.S. program equips ISF in fight against ISIS, helps liberate millions

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Al Asad Air Base
    IRAQ
    CJTF-OIR
    CTEF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT