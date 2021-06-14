Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    African Lion 2021 – Medical Assistance [Image 19 of 23]

    African Lion 2021 – Medical Assistance

    MOROCCO

    06.14.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Colton Elliott 

    Southern European Task Force Africa

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Rolando De Luna, a medical provider assigned to the 116th Medical Group, Georgia Air National Guard examines a patient during exercise African Lion 2021 June 14, 2021, at the Military Medical Surgical Field Hospital in Tafraoute, Morocco. African Lion 2021 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia, and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. African Lion 21 is multi-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Colton Elliott)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, African Lion 2021 – Medical Assistance [Image 23 of 23], by TSgt Colton Elliott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

