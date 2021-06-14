African Lion 2021 – Medical Assistance

U.S. Air Force Maj. Rolando De Luna, a medical provider assigned to the 116 Medical Group, Georgia Air National Guard examines a patient during exercise African Lion 21 June 14, 2021, at the Military Medical Surgical Field Hospital in Tafraoute, Morocco. African Lion 2021 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia, and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. African Lion 21 is multi-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Colton Elliott)

