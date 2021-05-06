Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Poseidon's Watchtower 21 [Image 6 of 6]

    Poseidon's Watchtower 21

    URASOE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.05.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Madison Santamaria 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    Okinawa, Japan (June 5, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jason Montalvo, assigned to 9th Engineering Support Battalion, takes a break for chow during joint exercise Poseidon’s Watchtower. Poseidon’s Watchtower is a multi-domain exercise designed to simulate the establishment of Expeditionary Advanced Bases through joint service integration. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Madison Santamaria)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2021
    Date Posted: 06.15.2021 22:17
    Photo ID: 6694111
    VIRIN: 060521-M-MF519-1007
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 10.58 MB
    Location: URASOE, OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Poseidon's Watchtower 21 [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Madison Santamaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sailors
    Marines
    9th ESB
    EABO
    PWT
    NCB4

