Okinawa, Japan (June 5, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jason Montalvo, assigned to 9th Engineering Support Battalion, takes a break for chow during joint exercise Poseidon’s Watchtower. Poseidon’s Watchtower is a multi-domain exercise designed to simulate the establishment of Expeditionary Advanced Bases through joint service integration. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Madison Santamaria)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2021 22:17
|Photo ID:
|6694111
|VIRIN:
|060521-M-MF519-1007
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|10.58 MB
|Location:
|URASOE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Poseidon's Watchtower 21 [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Madison Santamaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
