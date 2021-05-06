Poseidon's Watchtower 21

Okinawa, Japan (June 5, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jason Montalvo, assigned to 9th Engineering Support Battalion, takes a break for chow during joint exercise Poseidon’s Watchtower. Poseidon’s Watchtower is a multi-domain exercise designed to simulate the establishment of Expeditionary Advanced Bases through joint service integration. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Madison Santamaria)

