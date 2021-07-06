Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    647th Regional Support Group (Forward) Soldiers Conduct Weapons Training [Image 4 of 4]

    647th Regional Support Group (Forward) Soldiers Conduct Weapons Training

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2021

    Photo by Capt. Brandon Fambro 

    Fort Bliss Mobilization Brigade

    Sgt. Jacoby Sanders, logistics noncommissioned officer, 647th Regional Support Group (Forward), Fort Bliss Mobilization Brigade, coaches as Soldiers practice their marksmanship skills using the Engagement Skills Trainer (EST) 2000, an indoor weapon simulator, at the Fort Bliss Marksmanship Center, Fort Bliss, Texas, June 7, 2021. Sanders served as noncommissioned officer in charge during the training. The EST provides detailed feedback to the Soldiers which covers the fundamentals of marksmanship, fire control and distribution of fires. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Brandon Fambro)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2021
    Date Posted: 06.15.2021 19:01
    Photo ID: 6693906
    VIRIN: 210607-A-GJ246-951
    Resolution: 4579x3580
    Size: 5.05 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    Hometown: FORT BLISS, TX, US
    Hometown: WICHITA, KS, US
    This work, 647th Regional Support Group (Forward) Soldiers Conduct Weapons Training [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Brandon Fambro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Bliss
    Weapons Training
    U.S. Army Reserve
    416th Theater Engineer Command
    EST 2000
    647th RSG

