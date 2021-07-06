647th Regional Support Group (Forward) Soldiers Conduct Weapons Training

Soldiers from the 647th Regional Support Group (Forward), Fort Bliss Mobilization Brigade, practice their marksmanship skills using the Engagement Skills Trainer (EST) 2000, an indoor weapon simulator, at the Fort Bliss Marksmanship Center, Fort Bliss, Texas, June 7, 2021. The EST provides detailed feedback to the Soldiers which covers the fundamentals of marksmanship, fire control and distribution of fires. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Brandon Fambro)

