Soldiers of the United States Property and Fiscal Office Supply Support Activity, Alaska Army National Guard, pose for a photo Apr. 13, 2021 on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.(Courtesy photo)
This work, Alaska Army National Guard takes home gold in the Supply Excellence Award Program [Image 3 of 3], by Victoria Granado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Alaska Army National Guard takes home gold in the Supply Excellence Award Program
