Date Taken: 04.13.2021 Date Posted: 06.15.2021 17:50 Photo ID: 6693885 VIRIN: 210413-Z-A3507-0003 Resolution: 640x480 Size: 68.31 KB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Alaska Army National Guard takes home gold in the Supply Excellence Award Program [Image 3 of 3], by Victoria Granado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.