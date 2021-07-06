Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska Army National Guard takes home gold in the Supply Excellence Award Program [Image 2 of 3]

    Alaska Army National Guard takes home gold in the Supply Excellence Award Program

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2021

    Photo by Victoria Granado 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Alaska Army Guard Spc. Elvira Zapata, United States Property and Fiscal Offices Supply Support Activity, scans supplies into an equipment log for accountability before processing at the USPFO warehouse on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, June 7, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska Army National Guard takes home gold in the Supply Excellence Award Program [Image 3 of 3], by Victoria Granado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    supply
    logistics
    Alaska Army National Guard
    United States Property and Fiscal Office
    Supply Excellence Award Program

