Egypt joins Defense Department’s National Guard State Partnership Program

The Arab Republic of Egypt’s Assistant Minister of Defense for International Affairs, Maj. Gen. Mohamed Salah, signs a document formalizing the pairing of Egypt and the Texas National Guard in the Department of Defense National Guard State Partnership Program, Cairo, Egypt, June 14, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jim Greenhill)

Date Taken: 06.14.2021 Location: CAIRO, EG