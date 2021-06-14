Army Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris, adjutant general, Texas National Guard, signs a document formalizing the pairing of Egypt and the Texas National Guard in the Department of Defense National Guard State Partnership Program, Cairo, Egypt, June 14, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jim Greenhill)
Egypt joins Defense Department’s National Guard State Partnership Program
