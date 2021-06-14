Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Egypt joins Defense Department’s National Guard State Partnership Program [Image 2 of 2]

    Egypt joins Defense Department’s National Guard State Partnership Program

    CAIRO, EGYPT

    06.14.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jim Greenhill 

    National Guard Bureau

    Army Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris, adjutant general, Texas National Guard, signs a document formalizing the pairing of Egypt and the Texas National Guard in the Department of Defense National Guard State Partnership Program, Cairo, Egypt, June 14, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jim Greenhill)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2021
    Date Posted: 06.15.2021 17:04
    Photo ID: 6693818
    VIRIN: 210614-Z-DZ751-1376
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: CAIRO, EG 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Egypt joins Defense Department’s National Guard State Partnership Program [Image 2 of 2], by MSG Jim Greenhill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Egypt joins Defense Department’s National Guard State Partnership Program
    Egypt joins Defense Department’s National Guard State Partnership Program

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Egypt joins Defense Department&rsquo;s National Guard State Partnership Program

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Egypt
    State Partnership Program
    Texas
    National Guard
    SPP
    Tracy Norris

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT