NMCB-3 CO Builds Wall With Seabees

210610-N-TE402-1003 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (June 10, 2021) Builder 3rd Class Robert Harris shows Cmdr. LaKeeva Gunderson, commanding officer of U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, how to place concrete masonry unit block while completing a Seabee technical training module on board Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme. Seabees are the expeditionary engineering and construction experts of the naval service. They provide task-tailored, adaptable and combat-ready engineering and construction forces that deploy to support Navy objectives globally. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 1st Class Nabil Rodriguez/Released)

