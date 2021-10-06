210610-N-TE402-1005 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (June 10, 2021) Cmdr. LaKeeva Gunderson, from Charlotte, N.C., commanding officer of U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, collects mortar to place concrete masonry unit block with Seabees completing a Seabee technical training module on board Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme. Seabees are the expeditionary engineering and construction experts of the naval service. They provide task-tailored, adaptable and combat-ready engineering and construction forces that deploy to support Navy objectives globally. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 1st Class Nabil Rodriguez/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2021 Date Posted: 06.15.2021 13:48 Photo ID: 6693532 VIRIN: 210610-N-TE402-1005 Resolution: 3687x2765 Size: 1.3 MB Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US Hometown: CHARLOTTE, NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCB-3 CO Builds Wall With Seabees [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.