Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMCB-3 CO Builds Wall With Seabees [Image 1 of 2]

    NMCB-3 CO Builds Wall With Seabees

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

    210610-N-TE402-1005 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (June 10, 2021) Cmdr. LaKeeva Gunderson, from Charlotte, N.C., commanding officer of U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, collects mortar to place concrete masonry unit block with Seabees completing a Seabee technical training module on board Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme. Seabees are the expeditionary engineering and construction experts of the naval service. They provide task-tailored, adaptable and combat-ready engineering and construction forces that deploy to support Navy objectives globally. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 1st Class Nabil Rodriguez/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2021
    Date Posted: 06.15.2021 13:48
    Photo ID: 6693532
    VIRIN: 210610-N-TE402-1005
    Resolution: 3687x2765
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US 
    Hometown: CHARLOTTE, NC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB-3 CO Builds Wall With Seabees [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NMCB-3 CO Builds Wall With Seabees
    NMCB-3 CO Builds Wall With Seabees

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Seabees
    Commanding Officer
    NMCB-3
    U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT