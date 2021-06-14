A Coast Guard C-130J Hercules aircraft aircrew departed from Air Station Elizabeth City in North Carolina, Jun. 14, 2021 to honor the memory of Lt. J.G. Morgan Garrett, a Coast Guard pilot who lost her life during a training flight in Alabama. The crew flew over Arlington National Cemetery as she was laid to rest. U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Wargo
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2021 13:59
|Photo ID:
|6693526
|VIRIN:
|210615-G-HU058-1001
|Resolution:
|2536x1422
|Size:
|765.49 KB
|Location:
|ELIZABETH CITY, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard takes fight in memory of fallen aviator [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Edward Wargo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
