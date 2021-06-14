A Coast Guard C-130J Hercules aircraft aircrew departed from Air Station Elizabeth City in North Carolina, Jun. 14, 2021 to honor the memory of Lt. J.G. Morgan Garrett, a Coast Guard pilot who lost her life during a training flight in Alabama. The crew flew over Arlington National Cemetery as she was laid to rest. U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Wargo

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2021 Date Posted: 06.15.2021 13:59 Photo ID: 6693525 VIRIN: 210615-G-HU058-1000 Resolution: 2536x1422 Size: 1.16 MB Location: ELIZABETH CITY, NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard takes fight in memory of fallen aviator [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Edward Wargo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.