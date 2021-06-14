Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard takes fight in memory of fallen aviator [Image 1 of 5]

    Coast Guard takes fight in memory of fallen aviator

    ELIZABETH CITY, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Wargo 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    A Coast Guard C-130J Hercules aircraft aircrew departed from Air Station Elizabeth City in North Carolina, Jun. 14, 2021 to honor the memory of Lt. J.G. Morgan Garrett, a Coast Guard pilot who lost her life during a training flight in Alabama. The crew flew over Arlington National Cemetery as she was laid to rest. U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Wargo

    TAGS

    Air Station Elizabeth City
    C130
    Morgan Harriet

