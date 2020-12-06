MSC Conducts Underway Replenishment Operations with Tanker Ship Off The Coast of Southern California

Off the coast of Southern California Military Sealift Command’s long-term chartered motor tanker ship Empire State (T-AOT 5193) conducted connected at-sea refueling operations (CONSOL) with three MSC Combat Logistics Fleet ships July 11-14.



Empire conducted five CONSOL events with MSC dry cargo ammunition ships USNS Matthew Perry (T-AKE 9) and USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE 11) and the MSC fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187), delivering nearly 4 million gallons of diesel ship fuel.

