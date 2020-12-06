Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MSC Conducts Underway Replenishment Operations with Tanker Ship Off The Coast of Southern California [Image 1 of 2]

    06.12.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Military Sealift Command Pacific

    Off the coast of Southern California Military Sealift Command’s long-term chartered motor tanker ship Empire State (T-AOT 5193) conducted connected at-sea refueling operations (CONSOL) with three MSC Combat Logistics Fleet ships July 11-14.

    Empire conducted five CONSOL events with MSC dry cargo ammunition ships USNS Matthew Perry (T-AKE 9) and USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE 11) and the MSC fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187), delivering nearly 4 million gallons of diesel ship fuel.

    Date Taken: 06.12.2020
    Date Posted: 06.15.2021 12:27
    Photo ID: 6693353
    VIRIN: 200612-N-WD133-025
    Resolution: 1280x960
    Size: 223.22 KB
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

