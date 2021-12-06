USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean.

210612-N-DH793-1014 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 12, 2021) Damage Controlman 3rd Class Ethan Anderson, from Indianapolis, tightens a hoke valve on an aqueous film-forming foam station in a passageway aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during Tailored Ship’s Training Availability (TSTA) and Final Evaluation Period (FEP). Harry S. Truman, with embarked Carrier Air Wing 1, is underway conducting TSTA and FEP to assess their ability to conduct combat missions, support functions and survive complex casualty control situations in preparation for full integration into a carrier strike group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 3rd Class Bela Chambers)

