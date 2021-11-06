210611-N-NV699-2006 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 11, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Kara Nika Harris, from New Orleans, performs CPR on a practice dummy during a mass casualty drill in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during Tailored Ship’s Training Availability (TSTA) and Final Evaluation Problem (FEP). Harry S. Truman, with embarked Carrier Air Wing 1, is underway conducting TSTA and FEP to assess their ability to conduct combat missions, support functions and survive complex casualty control situations in preparation for full integration into a carrier strike group.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Miles McDonough)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2021 Date Posted: 06.15.2021 12:27 Photo ID: 6693291 VIRIN: 210611-N-NV699-2006 Resolution: 4221x2960 Size: 809.22 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean [Image 13 of 13], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.