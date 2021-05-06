HHC Soldiers share love of soccer with Tomah youth

Sgt. 1st Class Francisco Marquezpalmas, the equal opportunity advisor for the 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade, discusses the strategy for the second half of a soccer game June 5, 2021, in Tomah, Wis. Marquezpalmas has been a coach for the Tomah Youth Soccer Association for three seasons. (Courtesy photo)

Date Taken: 06.05.2021
Location: TOMAH, WI, US