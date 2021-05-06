Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HHC Soldiers share love of soccer with Tomah youth [Image 2 of 2]

    HHC Soldiers share love of soccer with Tomah youth

    TOMAH, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno 

    181st Infantry Brigade

    Sgt. 1st Class Francisco Marquezpalmas, the equal opportunity advisor for the 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade, discusses the strategy for the second half of a soccer game June 5, 2021, in Tomah, Wis. Marquezpalmas has been a coach for the Tomah Youth Soccer Association for three seasons. (Courtesy photo)

    Volunteer
    Soccer
    Coach
    Community Outreach
    Soccer Coach
    People First

