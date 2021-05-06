Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas Huebbe, the senior paralegal noncommissioned officer for the 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade, laughs at a joke told by one of his players during the halftime of a game June 5, 2021, in Tomah, Wis. Huebbe has been a coach for the Tomah Youth Soccer Association for seven seasons. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2021 Date Posted: 06.15.2021 10:36 Photo ID: 6693049 VIRIN: 210605-A-FK859-427 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 4.06 MB Location: TOMAH, WI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HHC Soldiers share love of soccer with Tomah youth [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.