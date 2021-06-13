African Lion 2021 - Paladin Live Fire

A U.S. Army M109A6 Paladin howitzer with the Thomson-based Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 214th Field Artillery, 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Georgia Army National Guard, moves into firing position during African Lion 2021, at the Tan Tan Training Area, Morocco, June 13, 2021. African Lion is U.S. Africa Command’s largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is a multi-domain, multi-component, and multi-national exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom Jr.)

