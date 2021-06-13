Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    African Lion 2021 - Paladin Live Fire [Image 1 of 4]

    African Lion 2021 - Paladin Live Fire

    AGADIR, MOROCCO

    06.13.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom 

    Southern European Task Force Africa

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Tyler Jolissaint, First Sergeant of the Ellenwood-based, Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 214th Field Artillery, 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Georgia Army National Guard, demonstrates U.S. artillery powder charges to Royal Moroccan Armed Forces artillery personnel during African Lion 2021, at the Tan Tan Training Area, Morocco, June 13, 2021. African Lion is U.S. Africa Command’s largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is a multi-domain, multi-component, and multi-national exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2021
    Date Posted: 06.15.2021 10:35
    Photo ID: 6693005
    VIRIN: 210613-A-PZ950-1157
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.52 MB
    Location: AGADIR, MA 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

