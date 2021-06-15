Chosen 4 Missing-man Memorial Flight

U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagles assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron conduct a missing-man formation during a memorial flight at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, June 15, 2021. The flight was conducted to commemorate the one year anniversary of the Chosen 4 mishap where 1st Lt. Kenneth "Kage" Allen, an F-15 fighter pilot with the 493rd Fighter Squadron, was killed after his plane crashed into the north sea. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cedriqur Oldaker)
