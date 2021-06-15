Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chosen 4 Missing-man Memorial Flight

    Chosen 4 Missing-man Memorial Flight

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.15.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagles assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron conduct a missing-man formation during a memorial flight at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, June 15, 2021. The flight was conducted to commemorate the one year anniversary of the Chosen 4 mishap where 1st Lt. Kenneth "Kage" Allen, an F-15 fighter pilot with the 493rd Fighter Squadron, was killed after his plane crashed into the north sea. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chosen 4 Missing-man Memorial Flight [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RAF Lakenheath
    F-15C
    493rd Fighter Squadron
    Missing-man formation

