U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the C/2-156th Infantry, 2nd Plt Charlie Battery/ 1-141 FA conduct crew training on a M777 Howitzer at MSS Conoco, Syria., June 14, 2021. The purpose of crew training is to validate the expertise of area security operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trevor Franklin)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2021 07:56
|Photo ID:
|6692660
|VIRIN:
|210614-A-IF052-0004
|Resolution:
|5546x3697
|Size:
|15 MB
|Location:
|MSS CONOCO, SY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 1-141 Field Artillery Crew Training [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Trevor Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
