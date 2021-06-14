U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the C/2-156th Infantry, 2nd Plt Charlie Battery/ 1-141 FA conduct crew training on a M777 Howitzer at MSS Conoco, Syria., June 14, 2021. The purpose of crew training is to validate the expertise of area security operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trevor Franklin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2021 Date Posted: 06.15.2021 07:56 Photo ID: 6692660 VIRIN: 210614-A-IF052-0004 Resolution: 5546x3697 Size: 15 MB Location: MSS CONOCO, SY Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1-141 Field Artillery Crew Training [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Trevor Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.