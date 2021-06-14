Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-141 Field Artillery Crew Training [Image 5 of 5]

    1-141 Field Artillery Crew Training

    MSS CONOCO, SYRIA

    06.14.2021

    Photo by Spc. Trevor Franklin 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the C/2-156th Infantry, 2nd Plt Charlie Battery/ 1-141 FA conduct crew training on a M777 Howitzer at MSS Conoco, Syria., June 14, 2021. The purpose of crew training is to validate the expertise of area security operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trevor Franklin)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2021
    Date Posted: 06.15.2021 07:56
    Photo ID: 6692660
    VIRIN: 210614-A-IF052-0004
    Resolution: 5546x3697
    Size: 15 MB
    Location: MSS CONOCO, SY
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    This work, 1-141 Field Artillery Crew Training [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Trevor Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Field Artillery
    Military
    Syria
    256th
    Coalition Joint Task Force

